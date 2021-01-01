WAC Lighting HR-2LED-T109PS Tesla PRO 2" LED Open Trim with Spot Beam Spread Brushed Nickel / 3500K / 85CRI Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

WAC Lighting HR-2LED-T109PS Tesla PRO 2" LED Open Trim with Spot Beam Spread Tesla series includes a high performance LED with a state of the art light engine to deliver high performance ideal for high-end residential and commercial applications. Tesla PRO provides up to 60% higher lumen output over the standard Tesla modelsFeaturesReplaceable LED module90 CRI version is California Title 24 compliantDesigned for commercial or residential useDie cast aluminum construction with powder coated finishIntegrated 14.5 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standards5 year manufacturer warranty on fixture with 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 2"Height: 3-7/8"Width: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 2.6 lbsCutout Size: 3-7/8"Beam Spread: 15°Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 630, 700, 750, 810, 865, or 890Watts Per Bulb: 14.5 wattsWattage: 14.5 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Nickel / 3500K / 85CRI