From ce-link

HQRP 10ft AC Power Cord fits Fishman Loudbox Artist PRO-LBX-600 Acoustic Combo Amp Amplifier Mains Cable

$22.41
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

HQRP 10ft AC Power Cord fits Fishman Loudbox Artist PRO-LBX-600.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com