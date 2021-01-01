HPE 539931-001 NC375T PCI Express Quad Port Gigabit Server Adapter

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 539931-001Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Model: NC375TProduct Name: NC375T PCI Express Quad Port Gigabit Server AdapterMarketing Information: In today's resource constrained environments, there is a predominant need to simplify infrastructure, improve manageability, optimize network performance and lower the cost of computing. The NC375T helps achieve performance scalability for consolidated server environments at an optimum price. NC375T offers four 10/100/1000T Gigabit Ethernet ports on a single card, saving valuable server I/O slots for other purposes. The NC375T is a low-profile card with both full height and half height brackets included in the kit and its x4 PCI Express interface is compatible with x4, x8, and x16 PCI slots. All HP ProLiant networking options undergo vigorous testing to ensure full compatibility with ProLiant Servers to meet exacting HP