Silver Buffalo HP7332 Harry Potter Gryffindor House Crest Ceramic Mug, 14-Ounces,Multicolor

COFFEE MUG: Our novelty ceramic coffee mug holds 14 ounces of your favorite beverage, so you can feel like you're at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry concocting a delicious potion while at home or the office SUPPORT YOUR FAVORITE HOUSE: Displays the iconic house crest of Gryffindor, from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, featuring a lion MULTIPLE USES: Not just for coffee, our novelty ceramic coffee mug can also be used as a paperweight, storage for pens or loose change, or even mug cakes; is BPA-free, toxin-free, microwave safe and top-shelf dishwasher safe OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Have confidence knowing you are purchasing an officially licensed Warner Brothers Harry Potter coffee mug from Silver Buffalo MAKES A GREAT GIFT: This novelty ceramic coffee mug makes a great gift for all the Harry Potter fans and Gryffindor students in your wizarding life; whether its for girls, boys, kids or adults, everyone will enjoy the magic this item brings with it from the magical world of Harry Potter, Weight: 0.875 Pounds, Manufacturer: Silver Buffalo