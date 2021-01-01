HP Hitachi 4TB MB4000GF HUS726040ALA614 7.2K RPM 6Gps 3.5' SATA 820193-002 Hard Drive

As petabyte (PB) growth continues to increase at a rapid pace, corporate and cloud data centers are under extreme pressure to improve the efficiency of storage. To address this data center challenge, Hitachi introduces HUS726040ALA614 7.2K RPM, delivering up to 4TB of capacity and an industry-standard, 3.5-inch hard drive, for capacity-optimized enterprise applications. HUS726040ALA614 7.2K RPM provides 50% more capacity and 33% better power efficiency in terms of Watts per terabyte (W/TB) than its predecessor, HUS726040ALA614 7.2K RPM also delivers greater storage efficiency through best-in-class performance, achieving up to 3X higher write performance, even at higher workloads, thanks to Hitachi media cache architecture, a disk-based caching technology, which provides a large non-volatile cache on the disk. Media cache also allows for improved reliability and data integrity during unexpected power loss.