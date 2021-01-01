HP 5MS23AAABC EX950 M.2 1TB PCIe 3.1 x4 NVMe 3D TLC NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)

The HP EX950 M.2 is an HP SSD intended for eSports that adopts the NVMe 1.3 new-generation data-transfer protocol and supports PCIe Gen3(8Gb/s) x4 channels of data transmission. With read and write speeds reaching up to 3,500MB/s and 2,900MB/s respectively, it's a good choice for performance improvement of high-end motherboards, gaming laptops and Ultrabooks, etc. The HP EX950 M.2 SSD is suitable for mainstream eSports motherboards and is great for upgrading gaming laptops and improving the performance of games by accelerating game startup, map loading and scene changes.