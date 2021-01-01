HP 22er 21.5-inch LED Backlit Monitor (Renewed)

Bezel-less display: With no bezel encircling the display, an ultra-wide viewing experience provides for seamless multi-monitor set-ups. Share the panoramic view: Vibrant detail from practically any position with consistent color and image clarity maintained across an ultra-wide 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles. Full HD display: Be prepared for brilliant visuals and crisp images with the unforgettable quality of this stunning Full HD display. User control OSD settings: User-preferred settings can be saved with the HP MyDisplay software. HP monitors are designed as 'plug and play' for all OS Easy port access: Quickly connect to your screen with simple and easy access to all your ports for a more convenient experience.