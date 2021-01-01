HP 14 inch Keyboard Cover Skin for HP Pavilion X360 14MBA Series 14MBA011DX 14MBA013DX 14MBA015DX 14MBA114DX HP 14MBW Series 14BW006NR 14BW010NR.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible models: HP 14 Pavilion X360 14M-BA011DX 14M-BA013DX 14M-BA114DX 14M-BA015DX laptop; HP 14-BW006NR 14-BW010NR 14-BW065NR; 14' HP 14-BK061ST 14-BK091ST; 14M-CD0003DX 14M-CD0001DX 14M-CD0005DX; 14-BF040WM 14-BF050WM - Please confirm your laptop model before you buy. Please check your keyboard carefully and compare if it has same Key Bit with the product in the photos! Ultra thin and soft keyboard film protector, makes you type comfortably. Please note: You may need some days to get used to type on a keyboard cover if you never used a keyboard skin before! Durable, washable, easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting. Waterproof and dustproof, helps protect your keyboard from dust, dirt, scratches and liquid.