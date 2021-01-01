Hoxie 7 Drawer Dresser

Features:Hoxie 7 Drawer DresserOrientation: HorizontalProduct Type: Standard Dresser/ChestMaterial: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodMaterial Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Color: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored Finish: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 7Drawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSoft Close or Self Close Drawers: NoFelt Lined Drawers: YesDovetail Drawer Joints: YesMultiple Drawer Sizes?: YesFully Extendable Drawers: Number of Locking Drawers: Safety Stop: Removable Drawers: Handle Color: NickelDoors Included: Number of Doors: Number of Interior Shelves: Hutch Included: NoMirror Included: NoMedia Compartments: NoCable Management: NoFinished Back: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoNon-Toxic: YesLighting Included: NoUpholstered: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHandle/Accent Material: MetalRemoveable Hardware: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in VietnamDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: DovetailKiln-Dried Wood: Wood Species: Corrosion Resistant: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ASTM F3096 - 14 Certified: YesASTM F2057 - 14: ASTM F2057 - 17: ASTM F2057 - 19: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BS 5852 Certified: Product Stability UL Verified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ADA Compliant: CPSC 16 CFR 1500.3(c)(6)(vi): CPSIA Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesCPSC 16 CFR 1500.44: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 35Overall Width - Side to Side: 58Overall Depth - Front to Back: 17Main Drawers: YesMain Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Main Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Main Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Main Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelves: Shelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: