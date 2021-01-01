Howth Twin Platform Loft Bed with Built-in-Desk by Mason & Marbles

This loft bed with a built-in desk is the perfect solution for those that are low in space. Suited for any growing child's bedroom. Below the bed, there is a long multi-use desk for homework, crafts, school projects, and computer time. Let their imaginations run wild with this one. This bed strikes a clean-lined silhouette with its simple design and accents. The frame is constructed with heavy-duty tubes that keep it sturdy and durable for years of enjoyment.