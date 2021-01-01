Hower Desk

The executive desk is an elegant and versatile piece that can be used both at home and at work. This executive desk features a top and base with molding trim and pre-cut holes with covers for electrical cord management, while the finished back features a grooved panel with three square molding inlays. This traditionally styled desk has a classic cream finish, bun legs, and nine drawers which provide ample storage for electronics, office supplies, and other accessories. This unique desk will create a functional work area in your home or office.