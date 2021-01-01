Howell Chandelier by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Antique - (9532-AI)

The Howell Chandelier by Hudson Valley Lighting is made with a smooth dome shape profile to touch on a vintage wagon-wheel style. A traditional favorite with a contemporary new look, this candelabra is lit around the edge of its rim in the style of a mission centerpiece. Its made with a understated minimalist design that gives space and context to open rooms, especially as an eye-catching feature in living rooms, entryways, dining rooms, and more. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Iron