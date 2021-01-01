Howard Desk with Glass Top and File Cabinet by Huppe - Color: Black - Finish: Wood tones - (7301QSC-519-321)

Take home this mid-century modern design to enhance your contemporary home office. Designed by Joel Dupras for Huppe, the Howard Desk with Glass Top and File Cabinet features sleek lines and is offered in different finishes. For extra storage the file cabinet can be inserted on either side of the desk creating space for privacy and convenience. Correlating with Huppes main design philosophy and high quality manufacturing techniques, the Howard Desk is a tailored edition to the array of Huppe desks. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.