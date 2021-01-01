Huppe Howard 3 Drawer Cabinet - Color: Wood tones

Simple, contemporary, and functional. The Howard 3 Drawer Cabinet from Huppe offers an elegant and convenient storage unit with a timeless and chic appearance. It was designed by Joel Dupras, and each of the three drawers features an elongated notch that allows for easy opening. It can hold legal-sized folders. It has four legs angled outward that give the piece a dynamic appearance without overwhelming the entire look of the product. Color: Wood tones. Additional Color: Smoke Birch.