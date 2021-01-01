'How it Begins' by Beata Czyzowska Young Framed Photographic Print

Beata Czyzowska-Young is a photographer based in Sydney, Australia. She started taking pictures in 2005 when she purchased her first digital camera. Since then Beata has enjoyed capturing the world around her. Nature is Beata's biggest inspiration. She especially enjoys the abstract qualities in landscapes and plant life she photographs. Beata loves experimenting with light, while breaking all the rules of photography to achieve something beautiful and dreamy. This produces a fairytale-like result. Beata has been published in many magazines around the world and her work has been featured on CD and book covers. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The antique mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 11" W, Matte Color: Black