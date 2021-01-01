Hovel In the City I by Carol Robinson - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

Abstracts shapes, lines, forms, and colors create a visual language to tie your room together and start a conversation. Pairs well with the sister piece "In The City II". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Carol is known for her landscapes and portraits, using soft colors and simple designs. She often creates whimsical pieces seemingly from a previous era. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Carol discovered an interest in art and painting while in elementary school. As a mixed-media artist, Carol often combines different elements and pieces in her artwork, sometimes incorporating words and phrases. She currently resides in Canada with her husband and children. They bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind them; sourced from around the globe and proudly. Made in America.