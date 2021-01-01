From east urban home

Houston Football Stripes Microfiber Bath Towel

$56.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

We offer these absorbent towels for the home, beach or spa. Coordinate with our bathmats and shower curtains to tie your bathroom together or with our Weekender Tote for an ensemble look at the beach.Microfiber w/ serged edge. Adorned with original artwork, this timeless design will perfectly complement your style. Machine Wash Separately in Cold Water - Delicate Cycle - Do Not Bleach - Tumble Dry Low - Do Not Iron or Press with Heat - Do Not Dry Clean Color: Navy Blue/White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com