Made in the USA. Interior application with simple installation instructions, step-by-step DVD and all hardware included. This model is designed to meet the International Residential Building Code - contact your local building department for your local code requirements (code-compliant models includes safety-return handrail ends and riser bars). Stairs can go through a well opening (minimum finished well opening 5-ft8-in square) or off the side of a balcony or loft. Standard model will work from 7-ft 4-in to 10-ft 3-in (height can be increased to 12-ft 8-in with additional risers sold separately HG56AR). Kit includes: smooth-plate steel 30° treads and 34-in square landing, 3/4-in square spindles-heavy wall tubing with less than 4-in opening between spindles, center pole, landing rail (rail connected to center pole), and hardware. Additional rails sold separately: balcony rail (second rail on landing-HG56BR) and level rail (3-ft panel with 2 posts HG30PP). Delivery to Lowe's location in 10 business days within the continental United States. The Iron Shop Houston 66-in x 10.25-ft Gray Spiral Staircase Kit | HG5613