From test manufactuer ajsv 0730 101
Housing Case for Ricoh Theta Spherical Cameras V S SC with Underwater Diving 30M Protective Shell Accessories
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. protectve case specifically designed for Ricoh Theta V 360 4K Spherical VR Camera. Suitable for skiing, surfing, 30M diving, swimming, selfie, mountain climbing, skydiving, etc. This housing case for ricoh theta camera uses a high-transparency PC material to make shooting more clear. Use of case, you can record activities even 30M under water and it won't damage the shooting effect, clear and vivid. Your movement and photographic effect won't be affected by anti-surf pressure. Convenient to link camera with other accessories mount through this case.