Benjara House Twin Bunk Bed with Window Pane Design, White
It contains 1 Twin over Twin bunk bed only. Full length guardrails on top bunk for safety with Ladder attached for easy access to top bunk. House design with window with Can be separated into 2 Twin size bed. Overall Dimension: 81. 5 inches in Length x 43 inches in Width x 77. 75 inches in Height Slat kit included and has Load capacity : 400 lbs top and 400 lbs bottom. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately