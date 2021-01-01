FurHaven House Footstool & Ottoman Dog & Cat Bed, Ocean Blue, Small

The FurHaven House Footstool & Ottoman Dog & Cat Bed is the 2-in-1 is home accessory you never knew you and your furry friend needed! This hidden hideaway doubles as a stylish footstool that’s paw-fect for any room in the house. The innovative design allows your best bud to be snugly tucked away in her very own private space that’s complete with canvas walls and a soft fleece base. An optional hanging toy ball keeps your feline friend or canine companion engaged and entertained if she’s not in the mood to sleep! This cozy pop-up retreat encourages your best bud to stay close by without having all the attention on her.