Noble House Hounker Blush Fabric Recliner

Every household needs seating that will cradle you with sweet comfort. Our charming recliner chair provides an incredibly high degree of coziness in an attractive package with its smooth upholstery and contemporary atmosphere. Featuring delightfully plush seating and graceful wingback design, this exquisite recliner pairs perfectly with its swivel function, allowing you to enjoy ultimate relaxation with little effort. Whether you are settling back in your living room or nursery, this recliner is sure to become your new favorite spot of leisure. Color: Blush.