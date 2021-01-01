Hotel Wall Sconce by Carpyen - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (5821111)

The Hotel Wall Sconce illustrates the cosmopolitan sophistication rooted in the work of the Barcelona-based Carpyen. The piece complements the clean architectural lines of the modern home through its use of simple shapes. It sits against one's wall in a sleek circular metal backplate. A perpendicular angle doubles as the handsome arm of the piece. Sitting neatly on top in a creamy juxtaposing form, its white cotton lampshade conceals the lamp to help reduce glare. When turned on, the shade brightens up softly in an ambient glow, and it ushers light through its openings to create a soft light along the mounted wall. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Round. Color: Matte. Finish: White