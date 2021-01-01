Hotel Premier Collection 650-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Duvet Set by Member's Mark- Queen Peacock Tuxedo Stripe

Member's Mark Duvet Set collection is crafted with long staple Egyptian cotton and woven in a rich lustrous sateen finish. Ultra fine, single ply yarns have been spun and woven in an exceptionally high 650 thread per inch and finished beautifully for a fabric that's both luxurious and long lasting. Each set includes one duvet cover and two pillow shams and makes for a great addition to your linen collection and a great gift as well. There are so many colors to choose from, you'll want one of each and treasure them for years to come, wash after wash.