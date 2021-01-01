Give your bathroom a contemporary update with the plush reversible bathroom rugs. the striped border rug is incredibly soft to the touch and feels comfortable under the feet. easy to coordinate with any kind of bathroom dé£¯r. this stunning hotel collection is made of 100% cotton tufted reversible bath mat rug in race track pattern. it is soft, plush, thick, double sided and super absorbent. this collection of bath rug comes in 9 colors and 5 sizes to match any bathroom. available sizes are 17\" x 24\" rectangular, 21\" x 34\" rectangular, 24\" x 40\" rectangular, 20\" x 60\" rectangular runner and 30\" round. the hotel collection is easy to maintain and is machine washable. please note that only the 17\" x 24\" is sold as a set of 2 pieces, the rest of the sizes are sold as one single piece. Better Trends Hotel Collection Bath Rug 40-in x 24-in Sage/White Cotton Bath Rug in Green | BAHO2440SAWH