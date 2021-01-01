Carnation Home Fashions Hotel 8 Gauge Vinyl Shower Curtain Liner - 24 Piece Value Pack in Super Clear

Our "Hotel" Quality (72'' x 72'') Shower Curtain Liner is constructed from a heavy (8 gauge) Vinyl that is highly water repellant and easy to clean. Additionally, weighted magnets along the bottom of the liner fasten securely to your tub--leaving water where it belongs, while metal grommets along top of the liner prevent tearing. This liner is available in a variety of fashionable color and with its wonderful features this liner can do more than just protect your shower curtain; it can function as a shower curtain as well. Sold in a multi - value pack of 24 pieces.