'Hot Tropic' by Kathie McCurdy Framed Photographic Print

Kathie McCurdy has a passion for flowers. Being an avid gardener with a degree in fashion design has given Kathie a huge appreciation for color, shape and beauty. After 12 years of growing and pressing flowers for her art, Kathie's work now encompasses over 100 designs. She found herself taking the old-fashioned Victorian craft of flower pressing and bringing it into a contemporary place in time. Kathie's designs range from traditional to modern, from simple to complex. Kathie's artwork also includes floral photographs and digital manipulation. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. Size: 14" H x 11" W, Frame Color: Brown