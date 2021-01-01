From plutonium
Plutonium 12 oz. Hot Sauce Spray Paint, Satin
Plutonium exterior/interior aerosol paint is a unique modified acrylic lacquer which provides a premium coating that resists dripping, chipping, cracking and peeling. Ideal for use on metals, masonry, wood, wicker, paper and some rubber and plastic surfaces for a smooth, durable, satin finish. As a true HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure) color delivery system, our paint has been developed to dry faster, cover better and last longer than any other aerosol paint.