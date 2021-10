Who\'s a pretty watermelon? Your dog is, in this adorable hot pink raincoat. With our fabulous one-piece pack-away raincoat, you will never get caught in the rain unprepared again! You can take this travel-sized raincoat with you anywhere, and unfold it to a fully functional and totally fashionable raincoat to protect your pup\'s soft fur from the rain! Even if your pup tries to venture from home in the pouring rain, he or she won\'t get far in this vibrant pink.