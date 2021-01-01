Hamilton Beach Hot Oil Popcorn Popper, Model# 73302

Enjoy hot and delicious popcorn in just minutes with this new Hamilton Beach Hot Oil Popcorn Popper. Popcorn is an all-time fun family treat for many people that can be enjoyed for different occasions, whether you're celebrating with friends or just having a movie night in front of the TV. Whether using it while doing homework, watching movies, or just wanting a fun and tasty treat, this Hamilton Beach popcorn popper can handle the job of providing up to 24 cups of popcorn per batch. The motorized stirring arm allows for maximum corn popping and the convenient transparent lid doubles as a serving bowl. It also comes with a nonstick popping plate and a butter well that allow you to add flavoring while the corn is popping. Make your own hot and delicious popcorn today with this new home popcorn popper. With this in your kitchen, you can have fresh, delicious treats as you want.