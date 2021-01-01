Add Pizzazz To Your Packaging With Dot Patterned Tissue Paper. Designed With Every Occasion In Mind, This Tissue Paper Is Available In A Variety Of Colors And Styles. Mix And Match Designs To Create A Whimsical Gift Accent. This Tissue Paper Can Be Used For Retail Product Packaging Or Cushioning For Delicate Objects. Use This Tissue Paper As A Party Bag Accent For Events Or Birthdays.dot Pattern Tissue Paper Is 20" X 30" And Made Of 1.2 Mil Tissue Papers. It Is Recyclable, Biodegradable, And Compostable. Sheets Are Printed Using Water-Based Inks And Sold In Various Package Quantities.this Product Is Recyclable And Made Of Fsc Certified Paper. By Choosing Fsc-Certified Products, You Are Supporting Responsible Management Of The World S Forests. - Hot Pink Medium Dots/White Tissue Paper - 20 X 30 - 1.2 mil thick - Quantity: 240 by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.