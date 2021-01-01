Creative Converting Hot Magenta Rectangular Tablecover

Complement the theme of your party with the striking "Creative Converting Hot Magenta Rectangular Table cover", an accessory which adorns as well as protects your table. The 54"W x 108"L dimensions of the table cover as well as its rectangular shape ensure full coverage of your table surface. Available in an absolutely gorgeous shade of magenta, it brings an additional charm to the party setting. This table cover is made of durable plastic and can be easily reused if required. It can also be used as ceiling decorations, window drape or as a backdrop to go with the theme of the party..Rectangular Tablecover.Cover is waterproof and reusable.Pieces per package: 1.Color: Hot Magenta.Material: Plastic.Product dimensions: 54"W x 108"L.Accentuate your dining table with the attractive "Creative Converting Hot Magenta Rectangular Table cover"