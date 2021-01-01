From standard motors corp
Hot Handle Holder + Assist Holder, Potholder (2-Pack Mix Red) for Cast Iron Skillets, Pans, Frying Pans & Griddles, Metal and Aluminum Cookware.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 2-PACK (1 Classic/Large Handle Holder & 1 Assist Handle Holder). Protect your hands from -104 F to 464 F (-40C to 240C) Classic model size 5-5/8-inch by 2-inch. Opening H = 0.67' / 1.7 cm, W = 1.77' (4.5 cm). Smallest point width (the waist) 1.57' (4 cm). Assist handle holder size 5.5 x 0.7 x 2 Slide onto skillet handle Dishwasher safe. No texture on the surface makes it also easy to clean by hand. Practically everything washes off the nonstick surface of the pan handle with ease. Secure, comfortable and stable grip. Heat reducing and enhanced grip with internal ribbing gives the Hot Handle Holder extra protection for your hands.