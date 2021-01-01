Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board Charcuterie Board

From cheryl's
Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board
NEW! The Holidays are filled with precious moments spending time with friends and family! Our charcuterie board of sweet treats is the perfect addition to your Holiday get-togethers – just add hot chocolate. We’ve included buttercream frosted, individually wrapped Holiday cut-outs, our classic snickerdoodle cookies, an assortment of snack size cookies, butter shortbread cookies, hot cocoa chocolate spoons, peppermint stirrers and hot chocolate marshmallow toppers – the perfect way to make your hot chocolate special. Our reusable bamboo charcuterie board measures 17” x 7” and we’ve included an instruction sheet for easy set-up!