Hosston Counter Stool

We have the perfect Hosston for your dining room. Honey, I was at the bar! With a low back and sturdy metal legs, this stool will add a high-end touch to your bar. Easy to care for polyurethane upholstery.Clean vinyl fabric on a monthly basis to remove any build-up of dust, dirt, food, or oils that could damage the fabric over time. We recommend using a mild soap mixed in a very low concentration with water as a cleaning solution for vinyl fabric. We do not recommend using any polishes, waxes, aerosol sprays, or harsh cleaning products on vinyl fabric. Do not place any vinyl fabrics near heat sources or in direct sunlight as this will damage and dry out the fabric. Made in ChinaContemporary Modern. Color: Brown We offer 1 Year warranty. Dimension:18W 20D 37H. Product Weight:13.20 lbs. Material: PolyurethaneHigh Density FoamMetal LegsWe understands how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too. Upholstery: Brown