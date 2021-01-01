From oneida
Oneida Hospitality Montague 11" Bone China Dinner Plate
Advertisement
The collection delivers the simplicity and durability needed for high-volume banqueting while retaining the aesthetic quality of fine dinnerware. Dinnerware allows your culinary creations to remain the focus of your presentation. This piece is made of bone china, offering superior physical and mechanical strength in addition to chip and stain resistance. Bone china is also known for its remarkable translucence, providing a dazzling white surface that will capture your lighting just right.