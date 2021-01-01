From oneida
Oneida Hospitality Cromwell 8.5" Salad Plate
Advertisement
Simple yet radiant, this collection is well suited for banquet halls, catered events, and fine dining establishments. Pieces create a warm and inviting atmosphere while adding a touch of elegance for a refined presentation. This cup features a fortified high alumina porcelain body providing superior resistance to chipping, scratching, and staining. Pair this piece with other dishes from the collection for a cohesive presentation.