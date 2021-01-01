From oneida

Oneida Hospitality Cromwell 8.5" Salad Plate

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Simple yet radiant, this collection is well suited for banquet halls, catered events, and fine dining establishments. Pieces create a warm and inviting atmosphere while adding a touch of elegance for a refined presentation. This cup features a fortified high alumina porcelain body providing superior resistance to chipping, scratching, and staining. Pair this piece with other dishes from the collection for a cohesive presentation.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com