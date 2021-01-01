Sniper Hospital Disinfectant, Odor Eliminator and All-Purpose Cleaner, 1 Gallon, 2 Pack

Sniper Hospital Disinfectant and All-Purpose Cleaner are ideal for use on a variety of surfaces to help combat odors and clean. Versatile and found to be non-corrosive, it may be used on a wide range of surfaces and environments, including kitchens, schools, hospitals, hotels, public areas, and restaurants. Spray and walk away—no wiping required. This disinfectant, deodorizer, and all-purpose cleaner may be used in commercial, industrial, and residential areas.Global Environmental Restoration, Inc. began in 2002 intending to bring an innovative pet odor-solving product to the larger realm of commercial industries. We introduced Sniper in 2005 to assist with large-scale problems involved in the cleanup for the oil and gas industry, and later to New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. We use stabilized Chlorine Dioxide in our formulas to help target odor causers in a wide variety of surfaces and environments, with the intent to remain as conscious as possible. Sniper is the next generation of disinfection technology. Sniper is a powerful disinfectant and all-purpose cleaner that is a mild product that is non-irritating to the skin, and doesn’t produce harsh chemical fumes and is non-abrasive to surfaces. Sniper can be applied to almost any surface and left to dry.