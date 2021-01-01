HOSNYE Palm Tree and Surfboards Mouse Pad Square Anti-Slip Rubber Mousepad Sea Summer Palm Trees Leaves Tropical Edges for Gaming Office Laptop.

?Dimension?9.5 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches, Package included:1* Mouse pad. Interesting unique design? personalized custom Palm Tree and Surfboards mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life. Original Design?Handpicked pattern are more attractive. This mouse pad is carefully printed with brilliant color, no fade, no wrinkle. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Non-slip rubber base? Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. Washable Design and Fade Prevent? This mouse mat is made of HOSNYE which has great locking-color effect. Liquid stains can be cleaned with water for continuous use. And it will not fade with repeated cleaning.