From first deal
HOSINGLOBAL NM Card Memory Card 90MB/s Smart Flash Card 128GB 256GB for Mate40/P30/P40-128G
Advertisement
Specifications:1. Brand: HOSINGLOBAL2. Type: NM card memory card3. Capacity: 128G/ 256G4. Speed: read speed 90MB / s, write speed 70mb / s5. Operating temperature: 0 ~ 70? ° C6. Storage temperature: - 25 ~ 85? ° C7. Size: 12.3mm * 8.8mm * 0.7mm8. Size: Same as the nano sim card size, can use nano sim card sub-card slot. Features:1. Small size as Nano sim card and chic, easy to install.2. Data reading speed up to 90MB / S.3. Waterproof, antimagnetic, antistatic, high temperature resistant, X-ray protection.