Horze Women's Evelyn Breathable Horse Riding Gloves, Dark Navy, 8

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** You and your hoofed friend will be the star of the stable with the Horze Women's Evelyn Breathable Horse Riding Gloves. These chic, comfortable gloves are made with a flexible, breathable fabric—great for hot, sticky weather. The palms are designed with a super stretchy material, and help you get a good grip on your horse’s reins. Plus, these gloves feature a firm panel to help support during rides. Ride in style this summer!