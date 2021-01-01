Equine Couture Horse Fly Bonnet With Gold Chain, Black, Cob

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Saddle up for a more stylish show and a complement to your horse’s beauty with the Equine Couture Horse Fly Bonnet With Gold Chain. Cozy knitted material is adorned with gold rope details—you can be sure it’s the ideal match for your riding outfit or saddle pad. Block out pesky flies around the ears during the summer while simultaneous blocking out distracting noises. Plus, spandex allows for ear rotation and freedom of movement, while the knit pattern is cooling due to air flow. When it’s time to clean it, all you have to do is wash with a mild detergent in cold water and lay flat.