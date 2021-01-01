From monsters and martians
Monsters and Martians Horror Dead Zombie-Psychobilly Punk Art Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Retro vintage style ratfink zombie undead living. Official Monsters & Martians merchandise. The best kustom underground lowbrow art for Rockabilly, Psychobilly, Punkabilly, Gothabilly, Voodoo, Gothic, Goth girl, Gasser, Greaser, Ratfink, Pompadour, Undead Monster Kulture, Hotrods, Ratrods, B-Movie, and Pinups content. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only