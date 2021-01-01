Talk To The Hand Horror Apple Skeleton Face Scary Rotten to The Core Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect for any bad family, biker friend, or creepy relative that is rotten like an apple that has gone bad. If you think people that are rough around the edges and are terrifying show everyone with this design. This rotten apple inspired design shows: An apple that has a skeleton looking face from the apple seeds. Gift this rotten to the core inspired design for the intimidating bad person in your life. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only