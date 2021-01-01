From rosecliff heights
Hornick 3-Light 22" Semi Flush Mount
Advertisement
Features:Shade Included Yes: Shade Material: GlassShade Included Yes: Shade Shape: BowlSemi flush mountUL listedSuitable for damp locationsProduct Type: Semi flush mountStyle: TransitionalVeneto Luce collectionCollection: Crossbar FamilyProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 3Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Style: Traditional;AntikShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Country of Origin: ChinaGlass Type: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 20.7Body Height - Top to Bottom: 12Body Width - Side to Side: 22Body Depth - Front to Back: 22Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Shade Color: Whitewash, Finish: Dark Bronze