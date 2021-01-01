Horncastle End Table

Defined by a curving openwork base and black-toned glass top, this understated end table offers a dash of sleek style to any ensemble. Let a pair flank a dramatic Chesterfield sofa in the living room to balance classic style and contemporary appeal in your space, then top them off with silver-toned lamps to match their chrome-finished metal designs. For an unexpected twist in the master suite, use a set of these end tables as striking nightstand alternatives. Top them off with blooming faux floral bouquets to contrast the loft-worthy look with a dash of garden charm, then hang up a pair of matching wall sconces above to cast a warm glow over your bedside.