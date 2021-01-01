From jef designs
Horizontal Stripey 3 - Light Shaded Drum Chandelier
Advertisement
Horizontal stripes in bold, cheery shades of color circle around rich burls of wood. The twin lampshade gives this drum pendant its unique and functional design for residential and hospitality lighting. Each design is digitally printed on crisp white linen. These luminous pendants are translucent when lit to enhance the beauty of your space. Lower shade in linen white. Choose from 2 upper shade color options to complement your space. Shade Color: Green