From swann communications
Horizontal Dual Phone Holster Pouch Case for Two Phones, Nylon Double Decker Belt Clip Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro/11 Pro/XR/Xs, Samusng Galaxy.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Nylon Dual Phone Holster Pouch for two iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Xs, Samusng Note 10 (not fit Samusng Note 10 Plus), Galaxy S8/S9/S10/S20 (not fit Galaxy S8 Plus/S9 Plus/S10 Plus/S20 Plus), LG G7 ThinQ, LG G7 Plus ThinQ, LG G7 Fit, LG G8 ThinQ, LG G8S ThinQ, LG Fiesta LTE, LG X Charge or other phones combinations (Each Phone Measuring 6.26 in x 3.26 in x 0.52 in or Less), Fits 2 Phones with Thin Case on Dual Phone Case for 2 phones, magnetic closure, the inside has a soft microfibre material processed and thus effectively protects against scratches Dual Phone Belt Holster towards the front built in card slots, handy hold a few couple cards or or a few folded bills Belt Clip Case with safety belt loops, never worry about case coming off belt PLEASE NOTE: This Dual Phone Belt Holster Case Only Fit Phones with Thin Case, NOT for OtterBox Case/Lifeproof Case/SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case/Thick Case/Double Layer C