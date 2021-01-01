Horizontal Dual Phone Holster Pouch Case for Two Phones Nylon Double Decker Belt Clip Case for 2 iPhone 12 Pro Max 11 Pro Max Samusng Note 20 Ultra.

Best Quality Guranteed. Nylon Dual Phone Holster Pouch for iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, Samsung Note 8, Samsung Note 9, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy A9 Star, Galaxy A9 Star Lite or other phones combinations (Each Phone Measuring 6.6 in x 3.26 in x 0.47 in or Less), Fit Phones with Ultra Thin Case Dual Phone Case for two phones, magic tape closure, the inside has a soft microfibre material processed and thus effectively protects against scratches Dual Phone Belt Holster built in 2 business card sized slots, handy to keep a few cards or Debit card in Belt Clip Case with safety belt loops, never worry about case coming off belt PLEASE NOTE: This Dual Phone Belt Holster Case Only Fit Phones with Ultra Thin Case, NOT for OtterBox Case/Lifeproof Case/SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Case/Thick Case/Double Layer Case/Waterproof Case/Battery Case