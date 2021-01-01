Sunset Trading Horizon Slipcovered Ottoman, White

✅ SunsetPerformanceFabric machine washable slipcovers will become your new best friend | Comfortable, easy to clean slipcovers that will continue to look as good as the day you bought it | Heavy duty, yet soft to the touch, our moisture repellent 98% polyester/2% nylon Performance fabric is breathable adding an extra degree of comfort ✅ State of the art technology prevents moisture penetration from reaching the back of the fabric as well as the interior cushioning | Every fiber is wrapped in environmentally friendly “C6” stain resistance protection that lasts generations, keeping your fabric clean | Ideal for your retirement home space, enjoy your family visits in an easy to clean, no fuss place ✅ Every room in your house would welcome this versatile piece | This sturdy ottoman can work as an extra seat, support for your tired feet or hold a serving tray for your drinks, snacks or books | With many configuration options, you can place two together to create an end of bed bench or group four as a sectional coffee table or ottoman ✅ No worries about soiled shoes or spills, the slip cover is easily removed for cleaning | Crisp white fabric will make your home look open and bright; Luxury cushion is 1.8 plush high density foam wrapped in Dacron to protect fabric, rounds out edges and fill in cover for a beautiful look | Pleated corners add crisp detail | Top quality frame constructed from hardwood that is kiln-dried at high temperatures to remove moisture and furniture-grade plywood ✅ OTTOMAN DIMENSIONS: Overall: 18"H x 25"D x 33"W | Removable legs with floor protectors: 4.5''H x 2.5'' diameter | Skirt length: 12” | Weight: 30 lbs.